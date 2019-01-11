This is when major Haywards Heath road is expected to reopen

South East Water has confirmed when a major Haywards Heath road is expected to reopen.

New England Road was closed off both ways on Wednesday (January 9), due to a burst water main.

The water company said yesterday that the burst had been fixed and crews were preparing to put the carriageway back to normal.

Charles Healey, regional network manager, said today: “The burst pipe was fixed on Wednesday, but the road had to remain closed while carriageway repairs were carried out.

“It is expected be reopened later this evening (Friday, January 11), in time for the weekend.

“We know how disruptive emergency repairs to leaks can be and that’s why we are out and about finding and fixing them every day of the year, including bank holidays.

“Our extensive network carries 521 million litres of water everyday through 9,000 miles of mains and more than six million joints, so inevitably sometimes those pipes and joints fail.

“If our customers see a leak or burst, they can report it to us by calling our dedicated Leakline on 0333 000 0002 or by visiting our interactive map found at https://inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/southeastwater.”

