This national retailer is opening a store in Ditchling

A national retailer is opening a store in Ditchling – creating 12 jobs.

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill is set to open a new store in Notcutts Garden Centre in Common Lane on Thursday, October 10.

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill is set to open a new store in Notcutts Garden Centre in Ditchling. Picture: Google Street View

David Russell, area manager for the store, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to our new store in Ditchling.

“It’s going to be a great addition to the garden centre and to the local retail mix.

“The team have some fun activities planned to mark the opening, with lots of opportunities to win vouchers to spend on our new season collections.”

The brand new store will feature a Country Casuals concession – renowned for its uncompromising quality, innovation and stylish design.

A spokesman said: The retailer will celebrate its arrival with some fantastic giveaways.

“Staff will greet the first 20 customers who make a purchase in store with an Edinburgh Woollen Mill goody bag.

“The first 20 visitors to find envelopes hidden around the store will be rewarded with a voucher to spend on Edinburgh Woollen Mill goods.”

The store will feature some of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill’s most sought after men’s and ladieswear collections, including Country Rose, Isle, Honor Millburn, and James Pringle, as well as a full range of gifts and accessories.

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill has 400 retail stores ranging from high street stores, garden centre concessions, tourist stores and larger format destination stores.