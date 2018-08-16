Thousands of classic and retro cars are coming to Sussex this Sunday

Thousands of retro and classic cars are coming to Sussex in a debut show.

More than 2000 cars are coming to Sussex from all over the UK and Europe for the first ever London Cartel International Auto Show being held on Sunday August, 19 at the South of England Showground in Ardingly.

The show promises to be a great family day out with entertainment, live music, a world food village and VIP areas.

Described as a heaven for retro car enthusiasts, live demos will going on throughout the day, along with a full drive-on ramped stage and a world class ‘show and shine’ competition.

Sanj Patel, founder of London Cartel, said: “For over 25 years we have been having some ‘Old Skool’ fun and now we host some of the best and most laid-back events on the car scene.

“We are finally in a position to do a show like no other, the London Cartel phenomenon has captured the hearts of so many people across the globe and this has been a dream for us for over 20 years.

“We cannot wait to bring our amazing autos to Sussex and showcase the cars we grew up with, from Volkswagens to Fords and loads in between and put Sussex back on the map as home of one of the largest Auto Shows In Europe.”

The London Cartel was set up in the nineties by a group of close friends with a passion for retro cars.

As well as touring their collection, they have an extensive list of classic retro cars and vehicles from the seventies, eighties and nineties, which they hire out for films, music videos and commercials.

Mr Patel added: “For us it’s not about competition, it’s all about our passion for cars and 2018 is the biggest year of all for us. Finally, after years of hype, our first show will be at one of the largest showgrounds in the UK.” Tickets can be bought online for a discount in advance or on the gate at £20 for car and driver, £15 for adult visitors, £5 for under 16s and under fives go free. Gates open at 9am-5pm.