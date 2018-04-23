Thousands raised for Burgess Hill hospice

A fun musical evening in Burgess Hill raised thousands of pounds for St Peter and St James Hospice.

The event at Burgess Hill Girls school on March 29, was held in memory of resident David Hayman. Read our original story here.

His daughter Anita Hayman said: “We presented a cheque for £7,200 which we raised at various fundraising events and our successful Fun Musical Evening.

“We invited Julie Smyth, president of Burgess Hill and District Rotary, together with fellow Rotarian John Bailey, who kindly supported us with our fundraising.

“The hospice kindly invited the whole family and close friends in on our chosen day – Dad’s birthday – for afternoon tea at the hospice, which was their way of saying thank you.

“They kindly presented us with a trophy in Dad’s name.”

To find out more about the musical evening visit www.funmusicalevening.co.uk