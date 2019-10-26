Three crews attend fire in Horsham

Three crews are currently at the scene of a fire in Horsham, a fire service spokesman has confirmed.

Firefighters were called to the fire in Station Road, Horsham, at 2.38pm this afternoon.

Two engines from Horsham and one from Billingshurst are in attendance.

Sussex Police are assisting at the scene where the road is currently blocked, according to a witness.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

More to follow.

