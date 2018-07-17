Three injured in head-on crash

Three people - including a teenage boy - were rushed to hospital following a head-on crash along a major road.

Police said a silver Vauxhall Meriva and a silver Nissan Micra collided on the A29 Fairmile Bottom at Madehurst, near Arundel, yesterday afternoon (Monday July 16).

A 38-year-old woman from Coldwaltham, driving the Vauxhall, and her 15-year-old passenger were injured and taken to St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester.

The driver of the Nissan, a 43-year-old man from Petworth, suffered serious arm and leg injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton. Police said he is in a stable condition.

The crash took place at 3.20pm.

Anyone who saw the collision or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 947 of 16/07.