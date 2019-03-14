Three mile delays on M23 following three-vehicle crash

Severe delays are being reported for miles on the M23 this morning (Marhc 14) following a three-vehicle crash.

The northbound collision has forced the closure of two lanes on the motorway between junction 10, leading to the A264 Copthorne Way in Crawley, and Junction 9, leading to Gatwick Airport.

It was initially reported the crash involved two car however, the fire service said a light goods vehicle was also involved.

Emergency services including two fire crews are currently on the scene.

Highways England has warned there is currently more than three miles of delays and is urging road users to seek an alternative route.

The crash has taken place in the construction area causing further disruption.