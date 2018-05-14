Thumbs up! School supports national road safety campaign

Wivelsfield Primary School pupils are pictured giving their thumbs up on My Red Thumb Day – a national campaign to stop people using their mobile phone whilst driving.

Firefighters from Haywards Heath joined pupils on Thursday and painted more than 200 red thumbs to symbolise the consequences of texting and using your mobile phone whilst driving.

Matt Myerscough, watch manager and trauma after care team leader, said: “The school were amazing in letting us launch Red Thumb Day by utilising the children to try and get a message across to the public that we should not be tolerating mobile phone use whilst driving and to encourage people to challenge those who do.

“Hopefully the children will go home and explain to their parents and guardians why they have red paint on their thumbs, and if any of their parents do use their mobiles when driving then it may strike a guilt cord to stop.

“It is not only the act of using a mobile phone when driving that has the potential to cause a collision it could simply be the distraction of a mobile phone ringing or maybe a passenger showing a driver an image on their phone.

“Our advice is if you are waiting for a really important call then ensure you have a hands free device fitted, even better turn your mobile phone off when you start your journey, that way the temptation is taken away.”

To find out more about the campaign visit: www.myredthumb.com