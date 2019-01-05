Time to register for Samaritans’ Brew Monday

People in Sussex are being urged to put the kettle on to help Samaritans this January 21.

Dubbed the most difficult day of the year, Samaritans is turning Blue Monday on its head and hoping to banish the January blues by rallying people everywhere to reach out to someone who may be lonely and have a chat over a brew and a biscuit.

The charity is encouraging people to organise a ‘Brew Monday’ get together with friends, family, workmates and even strangers to help raise vital funds.

This year, Great British Bake Off runner up, Kim-Joy Hewlett, is backing the nationwide event.

Kim-Joy, who is a qualified psychological wellbeing practitioner and has suffered with social anxiety, thinks the little things can make all the difference.

She said: “Setting aside time for a cup of tea might sound simple, but it is an act that helps offset other pressures.

“It means you get time for yourself and those close to you.

“It’s so easy for pressures to build up, which can lead to and perpetuate mental health issues.

“A cup of tea (or your brew of choice), can bring us back to basics and help break down barriers.

“Whether you spend the time opening up, listening to others, or just reflecting and having some quiet time.

“It is a collection of lots of smaller gestures that hopefully will get us thinking or talking more about our mental health.”

Anyone can join in Samaritans’ Brew Monday and organise a community event to raise funds so Samaritans can be there for people who are going through a difficult time.

To register for a free fundraising pack, log on to www.samaritans.org/media-centre/our-campaigns/brew-monday/brew-monday-2019-registration.

The pack includes everything you need to host your own Brew Monday event.