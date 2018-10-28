Top tips for Sussex residents on staying energised this winter

These top tops will keep you feeling energised during the winter months, according to a sleep expert.

Sealy UK sleep expert Neil Robinson has issued the tips following the clock change this weekend.

A spokesman for Mr Robinson said: “As the weather gets colder and the nights draw in, it’s easy to fall into bad habits when it comes to our sleeping pattern – which isn’t helped by the lure of an extra hour in bed today (October 28).

“The clocks going back today means the majority of us will be tempted to stay up longer and sleep in later to make the most of our extra hour.

“However, it’s vital we stick to our schedules so we don’t fall into the trap of poor, disrupted sleeping, which can leave us feeling groggy and exhausted.”

Here are his top tips:

1. Stick to your sleeping pattern. On the day the clocks change, I’d suggest getting up at the same time as you normally would. Although this means you get an extra hour in bed in the morning, try to counteract this by also going to bed an hour earlier. It may take a couple of days for your body to adjust to this new schedule, but sticking to your original sleep routine is key to getting your body clock back on track.

2. Banish technology from the bedroom. With your routine off-schedule, and getting to sleep more likely to be a struggle, it may be tempting to flick through your phone later into the evening. However, I’d strongly recommend refraining from using technology for at least an hour before bedtime as the blue light emitted by phones and other devices, combined with the evenings being darker during the winter months, can disrupt your body’s natural circadian rhythm, making it harder to get to sleep.

3. Invest in the latest sleep tech. We live in an age where we’ve been able to develop fantastic technology to aid our adjustment to seasonal change, so do your research into the best sun lamps and alarm clocks on the market and make the leap. By simulating the sun rising and setting, light simulation lamps and alarm clocks can help keep your circadian rhythm and body clock right on track, whatever the time of year.

4. Avoid falling into the nap trap. It might be tempting when your body clock is out of sync, but avoid napping for quick energy boosts wherever possible. Napping can be detrimental to the quality of your sleep through the night, with some studies even showing a link between extended naps and type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. If you can’t avoid it, make sure your nap is short, ideally only 10-20 minutes, to avoid disrupting your sleep.

5. Make your bedroom a haven. It’s obvious, but making sure you have the right tools for sleeping is absolutely key. To make bedtime more luxury, invest in new bedding and ensure your duvet is the right tog rating for colder winter nights too. Having the right bed and mattress is absolutely key, and a change of seasons is the perfect excuse to look at upgrading.

6. Embrace your mornings. Starting out your day with a positive mind-set and thinking about what you have to look forward to will always help you get up first thing, but doing small additional things such as planning outfits the night before for peace of mind, putting your alarm clock out of reach so that you physically have to get out of bed, and setting your central heating timer to make sure you’re not waking up to a chilly room will make getting into the winter sleep routine a whole lot easier.

For more sleep advice, visit www.sealy.co.uk.