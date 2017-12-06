Top tips on cooking your turkey this Christmas

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has given tips on how to safely prepare turkey at home this Christmas.

From buying turkey, right through to storing leftovers, people can follow these food hygiene tips to protect loved ones over the festive period.

1) When Christmas food shopping, take sufficient bags with you so that you can separate out raw and ready-to-eat foods to avoid cross-contamination.

2) Check the guidance on your turkey to ensure you have enough time to fully defrost it – it could take as much as four days.

3) Don’t wash raw turkey; it just splashes germs onto your hands, clothes, utensils and worktops.

4) To work out the cooking time for your bird, check the instructions on the packaging. Check that: the meat is steaming hot throughout; there is no pink meat visible when you cut into the thickest part and meat juices run clear.

5) Whether you cooked your turkey from frozen or fresh, your turkey leftovers can be used to make a new meal. This new meal can then be frozen.

