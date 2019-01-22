Tots at Kiddi Caru master money with trip to Burgess Hill high street

The children at a Burgess Hill day nursery discovered how exciting a visit to their local high street can be.

The tots who attend Kiddi Caru’s Day Nursery took a trip to the shops which are near the nursery.

Accompanied by the staff, the children walked to their local shops and paid a visit to a pet shop to buy some fish.

They first looked at the different fish, then chose the ones they wanted to keep as a nursery pet and they also helped pay at the checkout too.

The children had been learning about money and the different ways in which you can pay for items in stores.

Gemma Hicks, nursery manager, said: “There are now many ways to pay at the checkout and it’s useful for the children to be able to understand a bit more about each of them.

“They had lots of fun shopping for their new fish and are now enjoying looking after them back at the nursery.”