Town’s bike ride returns for 26th year

The 26th Burgess Hill Bike Ride is almost here!

It will be held on Sunday (June 3), and the main beneficiary this year is the Chailey Heritage Foundation’s D.R.E.A.M. Centre.

The ride is organised by the Burgess Hill District Lions Club and Burgess Hill and District Rotary Club.

Other beneficiaries of the bike ride will be local charitable projects supported by the organisers.

There will be three bike ride routes, starting and finishing at The Burgess Hill Academy – ten miles, 25 miles and 40 miles.

As always, there will be water stops and comfort breaks available, including snack bars and bananas.

Registration on Sunday will be from 8am to 9am with the start at 9am to 10am. Entry fees are: Adults £15, Children £5 (aged ten to 15) who must be accompanied by an adult. Riders must be at least ten years old.

Sigma Partners has agreed to sponsor the t-shirts again this year and these are free to advance entrants.

Many local firms, as usual, kindly provide water, chocolate bars and bananas for the riders and a ‘bike doctor’ service.

Sponsor forms and online sponsor facilities via ‘My Donate’ are available for entrants. Raffle tickets can also be purchased.

The ride only takes place thanks to the efforts of more than sixty volunteers who marshal the bike ride, register entrants, man water stops and look after the whole event.

Further information and application forms can be found on the bike ride website: www.burgesshillbikeride.co.uk