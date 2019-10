Traffic on the A23 has been stopped south of Crawley due to an accident, according to traffic reports.

All vehicles in the northbound carriageway are being held for safety reasons due to an accident, at the Handcross junction.

Traffic is being held on the A23 following an accident

Traffic is stationary, and it is causing major tailbacks to Bolney.

A police spokesman said the accident involved several vehicles and happened at around 7.30am.

Sussex Police has been approached for further information.