Huge disruption is being reported on the M23 this evening (June 5) following a crash.

The collision has taken place northbound between junction 9, leading to Gatwick Airport, and junction 8, leading to the M25.

According to the AA one lane is currently blocked and the crash is causing up to five miles of traffic. A vehicle has also reportedly broken down in the area adding to the delays.

The AA says travel time is around 20 minutes.