For non-drivers the Triangle in Burgess Hill is impossible to reach

I thought I would bring to your attention the ridiculous public transport for The Triangle in Burgess Hill.

I live in Keymer in Hassocks and have a medical condition that means I am no longer able to drive. This got diagnosed in May 2018.

I also suffer with depression and have a physical disability that requires me to attend the gym.

I have been doing my utmost to keep going to the Triangle in Burgess Hill, since notifying DVLA that I cannot drive and despite the public transport being awful. It is not served on a weekend or in the evening.

I knew they were changing the timetable and fares but today, while waiting for a bus, I discover that they have cancelled the circular service that stopped at the Triangle every half hour.

The only bus now serving the Triangle is the 100 to/from Pulborough and this isn’t even an hourly service. I try to get a lift to the Triangle as it is so difficult to reach but the new timetable means the bus from Keymer arrives in Burgess Hill at :12 the hour and the bus to the Triangle leaves at :07! Resulting in a 50 minute wait in Burgess Hill.

As a non-driving person it is virtually unreachable for my children. In an age when we should be encouraging public transport and the use of leisure facilities the Triangle is almost out of bounds for those that don’t drive.

I have raised this on several occasions with our councillors and the Triangle themselves, all of whom are unable to help.

My children want to partake in the events they put on and they cannot get there/home. Roller disco, Friday nights Action Night, and gym sessions after school.

Teri Crawley

The Quadrant

Keymer