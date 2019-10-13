Hassocks road blocked due to three vehicle crash

A crash has blocked a Hassocks road causing heavy traffic.

Mid Sussex Police said on Twitter: “Please be aware of an accident on the B2112 junction with Lodge Lane.

Traffic news

“Road is currently blocked. #Keymer#CO326”

The crash, reportedly involving three vehicles, is causing heavy traffic, according to the AA.

