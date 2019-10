A Hassocks road blocked by a three vehicle crash has been cleared, according to Mid Sussex Police.

A spokesman said on Twitter: “Three vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred just after 1430 hours today.”

Police

Everyone involved in the crash is being treated by the ambulance service on the scene but the injuries are not thought to be serious, he added.

The spokesman said: “As of 1620 hours the road has now been cleared.”

Read more: Hassocks road blocked due to three vehicle crash