How can we get action on a speed limit on B2028 between Ardingly and Lindfield?

Please could someone tell us how we can address the issue of traffic travelling at and frequently above the national speed limit between Ardingly and Lindfield B2028.

We live and work near the junction of Ardingly Road and Park Lane and almost every day there is a near miss at the junction being a blind exit.

We have counted the cars over the span of days and we are getting 20 vehicles per minute, one every 3 seconds and this is when schools are out.

Why is it that in 2016 just a short stretch of road was restricted at the Ardingly end when the whole road is quite windy and in recent years there have been quite an increase in properties especially at Grange Farm where there are now 10 dwellings.

Between the 30mph at Lindfield and the Hollyrood school about quarter of a mile there are 20 properties plus the traffic from the school and the blind junction.

The A272 is restricted for a fair amount of its length in Mid Sussex.

The volume of traffic is high on the B2028 as people use it to travel to Crawley and Gatwick from the east of the county. It just does not make sense to allow the traffic to travel so fast in a country road.

We have found a village action plan dated 2006 which states “Introduce a 40mph speed limit on the B2028 northern approach from Hollyrood on Buxshalls Hill to the Lindfield gateway.” Thirteen years later nothing has been done!

How can we get action on this situation?

Gilly Voute

Ardingly Road,

Lindfield