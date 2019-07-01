M23 closed due to ‘circus caravan’ fire

The M23 has been closed southbound due to a caravan fire.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire said crews were sent to the scene, between junction 10 and 11 just after 4.30pm.

A circus caravan is currently alight, according to the spokesman, and the southbound junction has been closed.

Crews are using four breathing apparatus, two high pressure hose reels and one covering jet to tackle the flames.

Firefighters remain on scene.

A fire service spokesman said the caravan has been unattached from the lorry but it remains alight.

Highways England said the incident is causing severe delays, approximately five miles long back to junction 9 for Gatwick Airport.

They are currently working to release traffic past the scene in lane three.

The road is likely to be closed for another hour.