M23 works cause more heavy traffic near Crawley

Traffic is queuing again due to a lane closure on the Pease Pottage roundabout.
There is congestion today, October 7, to the Southgate roundabout for traffic travelling south on the A23, the AA said.
It added: “Further delays building on the A264 and on Brighton Road (B2114).”
The heavy traffic is due to a lane closure in place on the roundabout at junction 11 of the M23.
