Man taken to hospital following crash on M23

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash which has blocked lanes on the M23 this afternoon (April 25).

A car collided with the central reservation of the motorway at about 12pm, blocking the road northbound between junction 11, leading to the A23 at Pease Pottage, and junction 10A, leading to Crawley and Balcombe.

Three fire crews, two from Sussex and a further engine from Surrey, were called to the scene along withe police and paramedics.

The fire service said no-one was trapped in the vehicle and crews worked to make the scene safe before leaving just after 12.35pm.

The ambulance service said a man suffered a head injury and was treated at the scene. He has since been taken to East Surrey Hospital for further checks.

Police are still at the scene and two lanes remain blocked on the motorway, causing severe delays.