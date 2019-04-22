Serious delays on trains between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges

There are serious delays on the tracks between Haywards Heath, Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport today (April 22).

Southern says due to a fault with the signalling system between, train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed until at least 6pm this evening.

Ticket acceptance has been put in place mutually between Southern and Thameslink services, as well as on Gatwick Express services between London Victoria and Gatwick.

Those with tickets can also use Metrobus services between Gatwick, Haywards Heath, and Horsham.

Travellers cans also use the London Underground on “reasonable routes” said Southern.

Visit the Southern Rail website for further information and check before you travel.