These roads are set to be closed for roadworks in Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and beyond between ...

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and the rest of West Sussex between...

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Planned road closures across West Sussex

Priory Road, Arundel: Fault locating, excavation and works to repair High Voltage Mains fault. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – May 28 to July 1

River Road, Arundel: Scaffolding to erected directly in carriageway outside 38. Road Closure. Skyline Scaffolding – June 24 to June 28

Okehurst Lane, Billingshurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 2 to July 2

Colwood Lane, Bolney: Build new joint box and lay duct. Road Closure. BT – June 20 to June 24

Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to November 30

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to November 30

College Lane, Chichester: Replace gas main. Road Closure. SGN – May 28 to July 22

Palmers Field Avenue, Chichester: Install new foul water connection for new development. Road Closure. Blanchard Wells Ltd – June 24 to July 12

Gossops Drive, Crawley: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 1 to July 1

Winfield Way, Crawley: Refurbishment of Traffic Signals and replacement of rising bollard. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 1 to July 26

Ockenden Lane, Cuckfield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 25 to June 25

Queens Road, East Grinstead: Tower crane being dismantled from Weston Homes Site. Road Closure. Falcon Tower Crane Services – June 29 to July 14

Fernhurst Lane, Fernhurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 1 to July 1

Nepcote, Findon: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 2 to July 2

College Road, Haywards Heath: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 3 to July 3

Gladstone Road, Horsham: Repair damaged sewer in the carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – June 10 to June 21

Bishopstone Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Prevent access onto the A2300 whilst survey works are undertaken. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to June 21

Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Excavate for new BT Openreach pole(s) to facilitate overhead spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – June 22 to June 30

Pook Lane, Lavant: Safe egree of pedestrians from Goodwood Racecourse Music events. Overnight Road Closure. SEP Events – June 7 to June 22

Lower Lodge Road, Linchmere: New water supply to new property. Road Closure. South East Water – June 24 to June 28

Slugwash Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 24 to June 24

Alma Road, Lindfield Urban: Dig down to repair damaged sewer in the carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – June 24 to July 12

High Street, Lindfield Urban: Lay duct. Road Closure. BT – July 3 to July 3

Lyminster Road, Littlehampton: Lift and replace level crossing for tamping machine to pass through. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – July 1 to July 2

St Martins, Littlehampton: Lay comm pipes and install meters to serve the flats. Road Closure. Southern Water – June 24 to June 28

Hammerpond Road, Lower Beeding: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 3 to July 3

Hampshire Hill, Lower Beeding: Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – June 17 to June 21

Red Lion Street, Midhurst: Erection of scaffolding directly in carriageway adjacent to Swann Inn for repair works. Road Closure. Wilbar Associates Ltd – June 10 to June 21

Langhurst Wood Road, North Horsham: Installation of new Low Voltage electricity cables. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – July 1 to July 10

Hillgrove Lane, Northchapel: Install ducting for installation of electricity circuit cable system. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – June 7 to July 18

Nuthurst Street, Nuthurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 27 to June 27

Michelgrove Lane, Patching: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 21 to June 21

Fulking Road, Poynings: New service. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – July 1 to July 3

Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough: Replace High Friction Surface following carriageway resurfacing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 2 to July 2

Coombelands Lane, Pulborough: Hanging overhead fibre. Road Closure. BT – June 24 to June 28

Stream Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 28 to June 28

West Chiltington Road, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 25 to June 25

The Haven, Rudgwick: Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – June 17 to June 21

Thurne Way, Rudgwick: Divert leaking water main due to gas main in way of repair. Road Closure. Southern Water – June 17 to June 21

Charlwood Road, Rusper: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 4 to July 5

Station Road, Rustington: Lift and replace level crossing for tamping machine to pass through. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – June 22 to June 24

Old House Lane, Shipley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 26 to June 26

Old Fort Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Excavate jount bay and lay duct. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – June 17 to June 21

The Street, Shoreham-By-Sea: Repair leak on ferrule. Road Closure. Southern Water – July 2 to July 4

Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Replace gas main, connections and services. Road Closure. SGN – May 8 to July 3

Racecourse Road, Singleton: Safe egress of pedestrians from Goodwood Racecourse Music events. Overnight Road Closure. SEP Events – June 7 to June 22

Washington Road, Steyning: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 28 to June 28

Clay Lane, Storrington And Sullington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 28 to June 28

Hurston Lane, Storrington And Sullington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 25 to June 25

Pitshill Lane, Tillington: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 1 to July 1

Bob Lane, Twineham: Drainage works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 10 to June 29

Twineham Lane, Twineham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 20 to June 20

Church Street, Warnham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 27 to June 27

Robin Hood Lane, Warnham: Safety works due to dangerous road conditions. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 22 to June 28

The Street, Washington: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 24 to June 25

Little Hill, West Chiltington: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 2 to July 2

Steyning Road, West Grinstead: Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 24 to July 5

Steyning Road, West Grinstead: Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 24 to July 5

Hook Lane, West Hoathly: Lay duct in verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – June 17 to June 21

Madgwick Lane, Westhampnett: Goodwood Festival of Speed. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 29 to July 10

Newtown, Worth: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 21 to June 21

Dagmar Street To Newland Street, Worthing: New foul water connection. Road Closure. Desertpool Ltd – June 24 to June 28

Lyndhurst Road, Worthing: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 20 to June 20

Railway Approach, Worthing: Closure for safety whilst building is demolished. Road Closure. Mclaughlin And Harvey – June 3 to December 18

Roedean Road, Worthing: Use of crane to lift mobile home into rear of the property. Road Closure. Southern Cranes And Access Ltd – June 24 to June 24

Wiston Avenue, Worthing: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 2 to July 2