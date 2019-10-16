This is why trains have been cancelled between Horsham and Three Bridges, causing disruption across Sussex

Rail travellers are experiencing disruption this morning (October 16) as many trains have been cancelled, delayed or altered.

According to a tweet from Southern Rail, a 'vulnerable person' on the railway between Three Bridges and Horsham forced all lines to be closed.

Information on the rail company's website said the trespassing occurred in 'the Crawley area'.

The lines were reopened at around 9.10am, according to a second tweet from Southern Rail, but disruption is expected to continue until 11am.