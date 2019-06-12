Trains unable to run between Barnham and Chichester

Rail lines between Barnham and Chichester are currently blocked due to a fault with the signalling system, according to Southern Rail.

Southern said trains running between Horsham and Littlehampton / Barnham may be cancelled or delayed until 3pm.

A spokesman said: "A fault with the signalling system in the Arundel area is resulting in all lines being blocked.

"Services are currently unable to run between Chichester and Barnham."

In a post on social media, the rail provider said ticket acceptance has been arranged for a number of Stagecoach, Compass Travel and Metrobus routes (see above).