Watch A23 drivers play cricket in eight hour crash gridlock

A group of motorists found an unusual method of passing the time when they were left stranded in an eight hour road closure on the A23.

Rather than sitting in the traffic jam caused by a serious crash, the inventive drivers decided to play a game of cricket on the dual carriageway.

A screenshot showing the cricket match, from the video by @Oneforthehipho1

A video posted on Twitter by @Oneforthehipho1 showed the batsman hitting a cover drive, an attacking cricket shot, between two cars.

The closure was caused by a man riding a motorcycle who crashed into the central barrier at Handcross Hill at 5.26am yesterday (Sunday, July 28), police said.

The man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

Motorists travelling north on the A23 between Warninglid and Handcross were asked to avoid the area for eight hours.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The A23 northbound at Handcross re-opened at 1.20pm on Sunday (July 28), some eight hours after being closed while emergency services dealt with a serious collision involving a motorcyclist.

“We would like to thank motorists whose journeys were disrupted for their patience and understanding.”

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the motorcycle being driven prior to the 5.26am incident or any dash-cam footage.

Details can be passed online, by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Carisbrook.

Sgt Richard Hobbs, acting sergeant on the Roads Policing Unit at Sussex Police, said the collision was ‘serious’ before confirming the road had been reopened.