A22 closed near Uckfield due to serious collision

The A22 near Uckfield is closed due to a serious collision.

According to traffic reports, two cars were involved in the collision on the A22 between the Black Down roundabout, which connects the A22 to the A26, and the Copwood roundabout.

The road has been closed

The accident happened just south of Maresfield and was first reported at around 5pm.

The southbound lane was closed originally, but now both lanes have been closed by police.

The condition of the drivers or passengers is unknown.

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.