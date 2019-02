A motor scooter rider suffered minor injuries following a three vehicle collision that blocked the A22 this morning (Friday 15), police have confirmed.

Police were called to the incident at 7.50am to reports of a collision between a car, van, and motor scooter, with the road blocked both ways at East Hoathly.

The motor scooter rider was initially thought to have suffered serious injuries but these were in fact minor injuries and the road reopened at 9.30am, a police spokesman said.