An accident has blocked a road on the A24 this morning, according to Adur&Worthing Police.

A spokesman for the police force said it is 'currently dealing with a collision A24 southbound, south of Southwater roundabout'.

"No injuries but road is completely blocked and likely to be so for a while," it added.

A tweet by the force shows the scene of the collsiion, alongside the caption 'a lucky driver'.