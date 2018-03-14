Articulated lorry comes off the road on A272

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Wednesday (March 14) after an articulated lorry had ‘left the road’ on the A272.

Police said the white articulated lorry left the road between Bolney and Cowfold shortly before 5.30am and had ended up in a field.

A police spokesman said there were ‘no reports of any injuries’.

The incident was first reported to Sussex Police at 5.26am.

A police spokesman said a recovery vehicle was in attendance.

The lorry is not blocking the road and no lanes are currently blocked, according to police.