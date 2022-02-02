The equipment, which helps detect leaks and bursts, will be installed in London Road, just north of the junction with Top Street.

It will also be placed in Colwood Lane, just south of Colewood Court Lodge.

The work begins on South East Water’s pipe network on Monday (March 14) and is expected to take three weeks.

State-of-the-art monitoring equipment to help detect leaks and bursts is set to be installed in Bolney in March and April. Picture: South East Water.

“We’re really sorry for any disruption caused by our traffic management,” said project manager Jeremy Dufour.

“We know road closures cause some inconvenience but we must protect both the public and our workforce,” he said.

There will be temporary traffic lights in London Road and a road closure when the work reaches Colwood Lane in early April.

There will be a clearly-signed diversion route for through traffic to follow but there will be access to homes and businesses at all times.

“The new equipment is vital to help us protect water supplies in the area,” said Jeremy, adding that it will let the company detect irregularities in the network and alert the team of a leak or burst.

“Not all leaks and bursts are visible, sometimes they are underground and very difficult to spot,” he said.

“By installing this equipment, we’ll be able to pinpoint the exact location and minimise disruption to our customers.”