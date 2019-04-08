Burgess Hill bus service to be axed due to ‘low passenger numbers’

A Burgess Hill town centre bus service is to be axed due to ‘low passenger numbers’, Burgess Hill Town Council has said.

The Compass Travel bus service 36A/36C is being cut from this Sunday (April 14), the council said.

The town centre bus service is to be axed, Burgess Hill Town Council confirmed

A spokesman said: “Service 100 will be diverted via York Road, Charles Avenue and Chanctonbury Road during the daytime as a partial replacement at a lower frequency.

“Passengers will have alternative town services 35A and 35C nearby.

“Passengers from Sussex Way may need to use community transport if they are unable to walk to the nearest alternative services.”

For further information, visit www.compass-travel.co.uk.

