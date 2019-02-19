Crash causes delays to rail replacement buses between Three Bridges and Brighton

A crash in Pyecombe is causing disruption on rail replacement bus services this evening (February 19).

The A273 was blocked in both directions following a collision on Clayton Hill near Pyecombe Golf Club at 3.15pm.



Southern Rail said this had caused congestion to its rail replacement bus services, which are running for nine-days between Three Bridges and Brighton while Network Rail works take place on the Brighton Mainline.

This is a separate incident to the bus collision this morning which left two people injured.

On this evening's disruption, Southern Rail said: "We have been advised of a traffic accident which is affecting rail replacement bus services between Three Bridges and Brighton.

"Bus replacement services between Hassocks and Preston Park are running, but there will be diversions to these services. Some buses will not be calling at Hassocks, Burgess Hill and Wivelsfield. Please check with ground staff for details on which bus to uses.



"Additionally, we have also been made aware of some congestion building up on the bus replacement service, between Plumpton and Lewes. A vehicle in a ditch is limiting traffic to single line working. Buses are still operating in this area, pending required recovery work to the affected vehicle."