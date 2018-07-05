Cyclist ‘seriously injured’ in Hassocks collision

A woman suffered ‘serious injuries’ in a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Hassocks on Sunday, according to police.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident at 10.12amton the B2116 Keymer Road, outside Budgens supermarket.

A police spokesman said the cyclist, a 29-year-old woman from Brighton, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

The spokesman said the car involved was a white Peugeot 2008 driven by a 64-year-old woman from Hurstpierpoint, who was unhurt.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Bray.