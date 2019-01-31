‘Essential’ road resurfacing in Lindfield to cause disruption

Motorists are being warned to expect disruption in Lindfield while ‘essential’ road resurfacing is carried out.

The resurfacing, which is scheduled to start on February 18, is expected to take about a fortnight, West Sussex County Council said.

The entrance to Lindfield. Picture: West Sussex County Council

A spokesman said: “The current surface is deteriorating and difficult to maintain: the long-lasting replacement will be strong, less vulnerable to potholes and the need for frequent and disruptive small repairs.

“Work is scheduled to start on February 18, subject to factors such as severe weather, and the resurfacing will be between Backwoods Lane and the ‘village gateway’ at the northern end.

“Every effort is being made to try to minimise the impact of the project for businesses, residents, the local school and the travelling public, including the project has been scheduled to start at the beginning of the school half-term week, when traffic volumes are generally lower; work will begin at the southern end, so it can be progressed as far away as possible from the school and the majority of local businesses by the end of the half-term break; and pedestrian access will be maintained to homes, shops and businesses – and shops and businesses will be able to open as usual throughout.”

The work will take place between 8am and 8pm each day, the county council said. The contractor for the project is Balfour Beatty Living Places.

The current condition of the carriageway. Picture: West Sussex County Council

A West Sussex Highways spokesman added: “This type of work, in a busy village centre, inevitably causes disruption, for which we apologise. We will do all we can to limit any inconvenience.”

