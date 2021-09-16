Two centres currently operate from Gatwick; a drive-in option located within the airport’s Perimeter Road South (RH6 0PQ) car park, and a walk-in centre situated within the North Terminal.

Gatwick had already subsidised ‘fit-to-fly’ on-site PCR tests since the drive-in centre opened in November last year, with the airport’s passengers and staff able to take a test for just £59.

But with the overall costs of PCR tests continuing to act as a barrier for travel for many families and the ongoing detrimental effect this is having on the aviation industry, Gatwick has decided to further reduce costs for passengers, by announcing further subsidised rates.

The following prices will be available exclusively for Gatwick passengers, via a designated discount code from Thursday 16 September 2021.

Discount code: LGWBTT2

Lateral Flow Fit to Fly £2 Discount (£33 from £35)

Discount code: LGWBTT10

Green Arrivals Test £10 Discount (£59 from £69)

Amber Arrivals Test £10 Discount (£59 from £69)

PCR Test to Release Test £10 Discount (£59 from £69)

The PCR ‘Fit to Fly’ test will remain at the already subsidised price of £59.

Stewart Wingate, Chief Executive Officer, Gatwick Airport said: “Gatwick Airport recognises that the cost of PCR tests is prohibitive and acts as barrier preventing larger numbers from booking international travel. We are therefore pleased to be able to offer passengers a more cost-effective solution, conveniently located at the airport, to help people get away on a much-needed holiday, to visit loved ones abroad or travel for business.”