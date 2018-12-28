Heavy traffic in Horsham after A24 collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A two-car collision on the A24 Horsham northern bypass is causing heavy traffic this evening (Friday), Sussex Police have confirmed. Police said there are minor injuries after the collision at the Great DDaux roundabout and emergency services are at the scene. Accident Motirsts are advised to expect delays. Long M23 queues near Gatwick due to accident