Here are the Metrobus timetable changes taking place from August 28

It includes new links from western Crawley to Three Bridges Station and the extension of Fastway route 20 to Woodgate, Pease Pottage. Route 1 will be restructured.

Main timetable changes

Route 3 will be increased to every 20 minutes during the daytime with an improved evening and Sunday service. It will be revised to run between Gatwick South, Forge Wood, Pound Hill, Three Bridges Station, Crawley town centre, Crawley Hospital, West Green, Gossops Green, Bewbush and Bewbush West. It will replace route 1 between Bewbush and Crawley Bus Station.

As well as providing an improved service to Forge Wood, the changes also provide new links from Bewbush, Gossops Green, West Green and Crawley Hospital to Three Bridges Station. It also increases the number of buses between Pound Hill and Gatwick to up to eight buses per hour.

Fastway route 20 will be extended via Tollgate Hill to the new Woodgate development at Pease Pottage.

Route 1 will be revised to operate between Broadfield, Southgate and Crawley Bus Station only, with the other, current sections replaced by routes 3 & 20 as above. It will see an improved evening service.

Epsom routes E9 & E10 will gain a new service in the evenings and on Sundays & Public Holidays.

There will also be minor changes to other routes but overall service levels on other routes will be largely unchanged.

Metrobus Commercial Director Nick Hill said: “We are pleased to announce these changes which include increased services and new links for many bus users. Many of these changes are in response to feedback from our customers and our drivers, as well as to serve new developments. Passenger demand has been steadily growing since lockdown ended in July and we look forward to welcoming people back on to our buses as they go back to work, school and university.”

Nick said that the safety measures Metrobus introduced during the pandemic were still very much in place. This included extra cleaning using hospital grade products, providing hand sanitiser on the bus and boosting ventilation by keeping windows open with blockers. He said that every bus also had anti-virus air filters, which removed 99.99% of viruses and bacteria.

“Alongside these safety measures, please remember that we encourage you to keep wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth for your entire journey, unless you are exempt. This helps protect yourself, your fellow passengers and your driver.” said Nick.