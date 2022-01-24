Here are three Mid Sussex road closures that drivers need to know about this week

By Joseph Hook, data reporter

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Drivers in Mid Sussex will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for. Picture: RADAR.

A23, from 8pm November 28, 2021, to 9pm January 30, 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead, lane closure for off network works on behalf of West Sussex County Council.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

A23, from 8pm January 27 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Warninglid to Handcross, Lane closure for emergency barrier repair.

A23, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound and northbound, Pease Pottage, junction 11 exit slip roads and Brighton Road Roundabout lane closure for works by Virgin Media on A264.