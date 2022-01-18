Dozen of readers have responded to let us know, and to express their dismay at the ‘disgraceful’ state of some of the district’s roads.

Amanda Michaels was among several readers that felt most of the roads in Mid Sussex needed repairs.

“Most of the roads need redoing and drains levelling,” she said.

Potholes near the roundabout on Royal George Road, Burgess Hill. Picture: Mustak Miah.

“Firstly, the council must ensure the contractors dig down deep enough and lay the road correctly,” said Amanda, adding that a ‘shallow lay’ would only last about a year.

She asked: “They get motorways right so why not village and town roads and interconnecting roads?”

Amanda also recommended not laying a road near a new housing development until the housing development is built.

Avril Taylor said it was ‘probably quicker to ask which ones don’t need repairing’ and Nina Garwood McKinnon and Pete Fairchild shared this sentiment.

Dean Maisey added: “They all need doing, and they need to be re-engineered so that they can take the additional weight of much heavier electric cars.”

Barry Thomas said: “The roundabout at Wivelsfield Green would be nice, but there are hundreds of others.”

Jan Gonnella highlighted the potholes at Wivelsfield Green as well, adding that Ditchling Road south of Haywards Heath needed fixing.

Trevor Ford suggested Royal George Road in Burgess Hill, saying “The whole thing is cratered like an artillery range.”

Reader Lynn Payne also said Royal George Road ‘from end to end’, as did Sarah Jacquet, who said the potholes at the end nearest Tesco Express were particularly bad.

“Huge pot holes that they keep filling only to come back in a few days,” said Sarah.

The Mid Sussex Times has previously reported on the potholes on Royal George Road.

Christopher Munroe said: “London road from Leylands Road roundabout (in Burgess Hill) all the way down to Sussex Way roundabout – just on the north side of Maple Drive traffic lights – is disgraceful.”

Helen Carr suggested that some pavements needed repairs too calling the Leylands Road pavements ‘horrendous’, and expressing concern about Junction Road south of the crossing by the allotments.

She said that St Wilfrids Road in Burgess Hill had been recently resurfaced and was ‘in no way the worst road for pot holes in town’.

“I don’t understand the logic of how the roads are chosen,” she said.

Some readers did not identify a particular road, but suggested that the roads needed to be repaired more effectively.

Jennie Shelley said that 99 per cent of the roads ‘need doing properly and not just a thin skim’.

Rita Parker said: “They all need to be properly repaired with thick bitumen and packed down hard to ensure there is nowhere for water to get in.”

Other suggestions included London Road in Burgess Hill near Dunstable Avenue (Caroline Aloy), Junction Road in Burgess Hill (James Smart), Mill Road (Melanie Kerr), London Road in Balcombe (Amanda Holland) and Danehill to Forest Row (Roger Smith).

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The best way for residents to report concerns about potholes is direct to us via our online pothole reporting form , which will be seen by highways staff.

“The County Council is responsible for maintaining around 2,500 miles of road: A and B roads are ordinarily inspected monthly, C-class and main distributor roads on a three or six-monthly basis and declassified roads are typically inspected annually.

“Our highways officers cannot be everywhere, so the public’s eyes and help in spotting and reporting concerns are really appreciated. If a pothole is a significant and immediate risk to public safety, please telephone 01243 642105.