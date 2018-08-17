Increase in rail fares a ‘further bitter blow for passengers in Mid Sussex’

An increase in rail fares next January will be a ‘further bitter blow for passengers in Mid Sussex’ the Mid Sussex Liberal Democrats have said.

The political party is calling upon the Government to halt the decision.

It says passengers have had to put up with the ‘botched introduction of the new rail timetable’, along with ‘routine cancellations’, ‘persistent delays’ and often ‘overcrowded trains’.

Robert Eggleston, Lib Dem prospective parliamentary candidate (PPC), said: “A 3.2 per cent increase in rail fares on top of last year’s inflation busting rise of 3.6 per cent on average will be a further bitter blow for passengers in Mid Sussex.

“They have had to put up with the botched introduction of the new rail timetable, routine cancellations, persistent delays and often overcrowded trains for too long.

“The Government should be giving them a refund not expecting them to pay more.

“By contrast the Government has chosen to freeze all increases in fuel duty for the last eight years so there is no reason why it cannot stop the planned increase in rail fares for 2019 and give passengers a bit of relief from the spiral of ever increasing fares.

“At the same time that the government is going to hike up fares again, commuters and other rail users are seeing their living standards being squeezed and this cannot continue.

“We urgently need to rebalance the cost of investing in our railways so that it does not continually fall more onto the shoulders of rail passengers in general and commuters in particular who have no real choice but to travel to work by train.

“We should also consider whether commuters should receive some form of tax relief which they can set against the cost of their rail fares in order to reduce the burden on them.”

Woman in court following death crash on A23

Cat dumped with ‘not wanted’ note beside A27

Sun set to return to Sussex