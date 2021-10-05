M23 flooding: Drivers diverted as flooding closes M23 Southbound - Shipley Bridge also affected
Morning commuters are being diverted off the M23 this morning after flooding has closed the motorway between Junction 10 and 11.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 8:10 am
Sgt Richard Hobbs from Sussex Police tweeted: "Southbound #M23 #Crawley being closed at junction 10 to allow better diversion routes." You can see a picture of the flooding below
Drivers are coming off at Copthorne and the road onto M23 Southbound at Copthorne is closed resulting in heavy traffic all around that junction.
The road from Shipley Bridge towards Haskins at Snowhill is also congested due to flooding.
There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic.