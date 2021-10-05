M23 flooding: M23 now reopened in both directions after earlier flooding
Morning commuters were being diverted off the M23 this morning after flooding has closed the motorway between Junction 10 and 11 - but the road has now been reopened both ways
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 10:19 am
Sgt Richard Hobbs from Sussex Police tweeted: "Southbound #M23 #Crawley being closed at junction 10 to allow better diversion routes." You can see a picture of the flooding below
Drivers were coming off at Copthorne and the road onto M23 Southbound at Copthorne is closed resulting in heavy traffic all around that junction.
