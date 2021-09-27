M25 protests: Climate activists defy injunction to block motorway for the sixth time

According to the injunction granted to National Highways Ltd, those involved 'may be held to be in contempt of court and may be imprisoned, fined or have their assets seized'.

In statements read out last week at the Home Office, the campaigners said: “We are more scared of climate change than we are of breaking an injunction. There are times when we have to step up and do what is right.”

Insulate Britain spokesperson Liam Norton said this morning: “You can throw as many injunctions at us as you like, but we are going nowhere. You can raid our savings and confiscate our property. You can deny us our liberty and put us behind bars.

This morning 52 people that have been involved in Insulate Britain’s two weeks of motorway protests blocked the M25 in breach of the injunction granted by the High Court last Tuesday

"But that is only shooting the messenger. The truth is that this country is going to hell unless you take emergency action to stop putting carbon into the air.”

Emily, 22 from Manchester said “I’m terrified about what’s coming down the road, particularly after the floods, storms and wildfires we’ve seen in Europe and Canada this year.

"I’m worried about what happens when we run out of food and society begins to break down. I feel like the government isn’t acting fast enough and won’t be able to protect us.

"Insulating our homes is the most basic first step - it will get emissions down, create jobs and help families in fuel poverty, that’s real levelling up.