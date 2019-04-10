Person hit by a train between Three Bridges and Horsham

A person has been hit by a train between Three Bridges and Horsham this evening (Wednesday), according to Southern Rail.

In a post on social media, Southern said all lines between these stations are blocked.

It said: "Services are currently unable to run between Three Bridges and Horsham in both directions.

"Ticket acceptance is in place with Metrobus between Three Bridges and Horsham.

"Services which run between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour, Southampton Central and Bognor Regis will divert either via Hove or Dorking where possible."