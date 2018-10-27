Person hit by train at Littlehaven station in Horsham died at scene

British Transport Police (BTP) has confirmed that a person hit by a train at Littlehaven station yesterday died at the scene.

Officers were called to the railway station in Horsham at 2.30pm yesterday, after reports that a person had been struck by a train.

Colleagues from the ambulance service also attended.

A spokesman for BTP said today: “A person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are working to identify the person and inform their family.

“This is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Rail services between Three Bridges and Horsham were cancelled and delayed yesterday afternoon following the tragic incident.

All lines between the two stations were blocked, Network Rail said. Disruption was expected to last until 6pm.

