Petrol station queues in Mid Sussex: drivers urged to ‘carry on as normal’

Drivers were reportedly queuing for petrol at Tesco in Burgess Hill at 7.30am this morning with queues out to the roundabout.

AA Traffic News is showing slow moving traffic on London Road in Burgess Hill near the Shell and BP garages.

The AA is also showing slow moving traffic on Franklynn Road in Haywards Heath near the Texaco petrol station.

Queues have been reported this morning at petrol stations across Mid Sussex.

Elsewhere BP and Tesco have closed some petrol stations because they cannot get fuel supplies to all their forecourts because of a lack of HGV drivers.

However Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said the Government will ‘do whatever it takes’ to alleviate shortages and urged drivers to ‘carry on as normal’ when buying fuel.