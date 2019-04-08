Points failure affects Sussex rail services

A points failure on the Brighton Mainline is causing delays and cancellations to rail services this afternoon (April 8).

Southern Rail said all lines between Haywards Heath and Brighton were blocked earlier this afternoon, affecting Southern and Thameslink services to and from London.

Rail delays between Brighton and Haywards Heath

Just before 2pm it said services could now run between Brighton and Haywards Heath, but not towards Lewes.

It meant those travelling from London to Lewes, Wivelsfield, Plumpton and Cooksbridge will face delays.

Rail replacement buses will be in operation this afternoon following the points failure – which Southern said was in the Wivelsfield area.

A Southern spokesperson said: “Points failure results when the points – movable sections of track that allow trains to move from one section of track to another - fail. This is affecting services between Haywards Heath and Brighton, in both directions.”

Network Rail said points are movable sections of track, allowing trains to move from one line to another, and ‘like signals, points can fail’. They can get clogged with debris, the drive mechanism might fail or, in hot weather, they might expand.

Disruption is expected until 4pm.

More to follow.