One of the rules says that drivers who want to turn into a junction should not cross the path of a cyclist in a way that causes them to stop or swerve.

The new rules clarify that cyclists going straight ahead at a junction have priority over traffic waiting to turn into or out of a side road.

In addition to this cyclists are advised to ride in the centre of a lane to improve their visibility on quiet roads, in slower-moving traffic, or at the approach to junctions or road narrowings.

New Highway Code rules give cyclists priority over cars in many situations. Picture: Steve Robards, SR1527694.

We asked Mid Sussex Times readers what they thought and received some mixed reactions about these two changes.

“Not causing a cyclist to swerve is just plain common sense,” said Amanda Ettridge, adding that cars should give them plenty of room when overtaking.

“Surely a car is supposed to give way to traffic at a junction anyway,” she said.

But Pete Martin called the rule ‘absolutely ridiculous’, saying that if a driver passes a cyclist on a road and then wants to turn left they would have to slow down to let the cyclist pass again.

Some readers expressed dismay at the idea of cyclists being encouraged to ride in the centre of a road, with one saying ‘common sense has vacated’.

Terence Goulds was worried this would lead to more accidents.

“Give a cyclist the right to cycle in the middle of the traffic lane and they’ll all do it,” he said.

Pete Martin said: “I thought we were supposed to try and stop accidents – this will cause so many more.”

There were some who also expressed a general annoyance with cyclists, claiming that they had seen large groups of riders being inconsiderate by blocking the centre of a road, or individual cyclists ignoring red lights.

Heidi Farnell said: “Basically bikers can do whatever and drivers need eyes in the back of their heads.”

Other readers disagreed with this view of cyclists.

MSDC councillor Andrew Lea (Lindfield ward) said a ‘very visible minority are the ones to give cyclists and drivers a bad reputation with each other’.

“Many cyclists and drivers ride and drive cooperatively, but unfortunately some take an adversarial attitude,” he said.

Mr Lea said he had been a representative on the Mid Sussex District Cycle Forum and is still interested in promoting cycling.

He is also part of an initiative to establish a cycle route between Scaynes Hill and Lindfield.

“Whether or not specific changes increase safety can be counter-intuitive, so which of these changes actually help will emerge from the statistics,” said Mr Lea.

“In my view the two key factors in cycle safety are visibility, which is down to the cyclist, and cycle routes being distinct from the road, which is down to local and central government and is ultimately a matter of resource prioritisation,” he said.